Chick-fil-A to give free meals to military members

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Local Chick-fil-A restaurants will give free meals to active or retired military members and their families Wednesday night.
It's all part of the chain's annual Military Appreciation Night.
Fourteen locations are participating, including Clairemont, Chula Vista, Santee and Encinitas.
All active duty military and those who have honorably served, along with immediate family, are invited to join Chick-fil-A for a FREE meal Wednesday, May 23rd, 2018 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
You must present military identification or proof of service. The offer is not valid in the Drive Thru and it's only valid at participating San Diego area Chick-fil-A Restaurants.
NOTE: One FREE Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, Spicy Sandwich, Chick-n-Strips (3-count), or Nuggets (8-count) per military personnel or family member, per visit. Not valid with any other offer. Must be present to redeem. Offer valid while supplies last. Ask Restaurant for details.
For a full list, visit their website.
