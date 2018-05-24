Celebrating the newest 'Star Wars' movie with science

(SAN DIEGO) - What's better than a private screening of the newest Star Wars flick, 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'? Pre-gaming with cocktails and science experiments, of course!

To celebrate the new movie, Fleet Science Center has teamed up with Old Harbor Distilling Co. and the Sandbox restaurant for a unique night of events, combining cool cocktails, science experiments, and all things Star Wars:

Hang with Stormtroopers from the 501st Legion and take a selfie with R2D2. Find out what scientific secret the colors of lightsabers hold.

Experiment and see if you have what it takes to make materials float using the Force like Rey.

Explore the “Worlds of Star Wars” in a fascinating discussion with Dr. Lisa Will and Dr. Shane Haggard.

Discuss whether Han Solo shot first with fellow Star Wars fans.

You'll enjoy all of these fun, Star Wars-themed science activities starting at 6:30 p.m., before departing Sandbox for a private screening of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' at the UA Horton Plaza theater in downtown San Diego at 10:15 p.m. Costumes are absolutely encouraged, you just may win a prize!

Your ticket to this event includes the pre-party with themed science activities and a seat in the theater for the private screening. Tickets are available for $29 and seating is limited! Purchase your tickets early to avoid the Dark Side of disappointment, click here to purchase yours or for more information. This is a 21+ event.