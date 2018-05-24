Celebrating the newest 'Star Wars' movie with science - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Celebrating the newest 'Star Wars' movie with science

(SAN DIEGO) - What's better than a private screening of the newest Star Wars flick, 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'? Pre-gaming with cocktails and science experiments, of course! 

To celebrate the new movie, Fleet Science Center has teamed up with Old Harbor Distilling Co. and the Sandbox restaurant for a unique night of events, combining cool cocktails, science experiments, and all things Star Wars: 

  • Hang with Stormtroopers from the 501st Legion and take a selfie with R2D2. Find out what scientific secret the colors of lightsabers hold.
  • Experiment and see if you have what it takes to make materials float using the Force like Rey.
  • Explore the “Worlds of Star Wars” in a fascinating discussion with Dr. Lisa Will and Dr. Shane Haggard.
  • Discuss whether Han Solo shot first with fellow Star Wars fans.

You'll enjoy all of these fun, Star Wars-themed science activities starting at 6:30 p.m., before departing Sandbox for a private screening of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' at the UA Horton Plaza theater in downtown San Diego at 10:15 p.m. Costumes are absolutely encouraged, you just may win a prize!

Your ticket to this event includes the pre-party with themed science activities and a seat in the theater for the private screening. Tickets are available for $29 and seating is limited! Purchase your tickets early to avoid the Dark Side of disappointment, click here to purchase yours or for more information. This is a 21+ event.

