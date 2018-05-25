Parents fighting to bring son's killer to justice

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A San Diego family is continuing their fight for justice for their son after his accused killer, a twice deported undocumented immigrant, fled to Mexico.

On February 25th, 27-year-old Alexander Mazin was gunned down outside a 24-Hour Fitness in the Midway District by the ex-boyfriend of the woman he had just started dating.

The alleged killer was identified as Ernesto Castellanos Martinez, who also goes by Ernesto Castellanos.

On Thursday, Alexander’s parents had an emotional meeting with County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar.

Gaspar made headlines last week for bringing Alexander’s heart-wrenching story directly to the White House and the nation’s top leader.

According to authorities, Alexander’s alleged killer, Castellanos, was a twice-deported undocumented immigrant and is believed to have fled south of the border where he remains a free man.

In the month’s following their son’s death, the Mazins have crusaded tireless to bring their son’s killer to justice in the United States.

The Mazins met face-to-face for the first time with Gaspar on Thursday. County Supervisor Gaspar had taken a photo of Alexander with her when she met with President Trump in Washington D.C. last week to discuss immigration and border security.

Gaspar stressed the need for tighter border security and an end to sanctuary laws – a message she acknowledges has fierce critics.

According to law enforcement sources, Castellanos popped up as an undocumented immigrant back in 2004. He was arrested by the DEA, however, no charges were filed.

At the time, Castellanos was granted voluntary departure –a procedure that allows for an undocumented immigrant to travel out of the county without immigration agents.

It is not clear if he did leave at that time, and it remains unclear if Castellanos was back in the country legally at the time of Alex’s murder.

The Mazins remain hopeful that if their son’s alleged killer is found that he will be extradited to the United States to face justice for his alleged murder.

The extradition proceedings, though, remain in the hands of the Mexican government – a process that could take anywhere from a matter of weeks to a matter of years.

