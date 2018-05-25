Park 12 Tour: Highrise homes with a home run view

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Downtown San Diego has changed a lot over the years, thanks in part to an ongoing real estate boom.

This summer, the biggest apartment complex in the area has ever seen will open, and it located right next to Petco Park.

The building is located at Park Boulevard and 12th Street on the east side, hence the building’s name, Park 12.

From its floor to ceiling windows, high quality fixtures and a long list of amenities, Park 12 was designed to be the premier place to live in downtown San Diego.

Jerry Brand is the senior managing director for Greystar – the company overseeing the $400 million project.

Park 12 includes 45,000 square feet of commercial space – enough room for five restaurants and public art. Towering above, 718 units which will make Park 12 the largest apartment complex in the downtown area.

The units were divided into four separate buildings. The most luxurious units are in the 37-story highrise.

The inside will include: 14 common area, two pools, a 24-hour gym, a workspace, and a three level underground parking garage with more than 1,200 spaces.

Pets will be allowed at Park 12. In fact, there is a dog park located near the building.

A game room will include a simulated driving range and a bowling alley. Park 12 will have a rooftop stand-up, or observation deck, which will allow residents to see all of San Diego.

What about Padres games? Free to watch from Park 12.

How much are units going for?

Studios start at $1,700 a month.

A one bedroom will go for $2,400 a month.

A two bedroom will go for $3,500 a month.

And a three bedroom will go for $5,200 a month.

A two-story penthouse will cost nearly $20,000 a month.

The Park 12 high-rise is expected to open in July, and the other sections in the months that follow.

