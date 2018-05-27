Memorial Day weekend drunken driving arrests in San Diego continue to show increase over 2017

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The California Highway Patrol reported an increase in arrests for suspected drunk driving in San Diego County as its Memorial Day holiday enforcement period continued Sunday.



CHP officers arrested 57 people for drunken driving violations in the county from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Sunday, an officer said.



Comparatively, officers arrested 36 people throughout the county at this point in the enforcement period last year.



Statewide, the CHP arrested 674 people for suspected DUI violations since Friday evening, up from 599 in 2017.



There were 14 traffic fatalities reported by law enforcement agencies across the state during the period -- the same number as last year. One of the fatalities reported this year occurred when a woman apparently crashed her car into a pole in San Diego's Oak Park neighborhood around 5 a.m. Sunday.