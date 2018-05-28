Officer-involved shooting leaves man dead in Nestor

Warning: The following video contains graphic content that may be disturbing to some viewers.



SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - An officer-involved shooting leaves a man dead in Nestor late Sunday night.



It happened around 11 p.m. Witnesses say the suspect was kicking cars and waving a knife before San Diego police opened fire.



Officers say they tried tasing the suspect and using bean bags to get him to surrender, but ultimately he would not, that’s when officers opened fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



Authorities say there were several people who witnessed the shooting. One witness captured the shooting on their cell phone.



As of 6:30 a.m., the intersection of Hollister Street and Tocayo Avenue remain closed off Monday as SDPD homicide detectives continue their investigation.



It’s still unclear who the man is and why he was running in the street. The investigation is ongoing.



#BREAKING One man shot and killed by SDPD officers after allegedly threatening people with a knife. Details @News8 pic.twitter.com/JhWiatsjHi — Amanda Shotsky (@AmandaShotsky) May 28, 2018