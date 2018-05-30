Support local businesses at the Art around Adams event

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - We have all been to the typical street fair where the city shuts down streets and puts tents in the middle of the road. The Art around Adams event is nothing like a normal street fair.

The 2-mile music and art walk is celebrating the storefront businesses that already are there by packing them with galleries and stages that are curated just for the event! Visitors can experience exhibits and performances that will please the eye and stir the senses.

The free, family friendly event takes place Saturday, June 2nd from noon to 8 pm.

Morning Extra was joined by some of the artists that will have their work on display to talk about what can be expected at this year’s event.