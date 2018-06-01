Celebrate National Donut Day with The Donut Bar

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - We all know that Friday is one of the best days of the week. There is however one way to make Friday’s even better. National Donut Day!

Donut Bar in FORBES! https://t.co/LR4A1orazG — Donut Bar (@donutbar) May 26, 2018

The Donut Artist himself, Chef Santiago Campa from the Donut Bar joined Heather and Eric to talk about this special day and to play a little donut trivia!