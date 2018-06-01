Celebrate National Donut Day with The Donut Bar - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Celebrate National Donut Day with The Donut Bar

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - We all know that Friday is one of the best days of the week. There is however one way to make Friday’s even better. National Donut Day!

The Donut Artist himself, Chef Santiago Campa from the Donut Bar joined Heather and Eric to talk about this special day and to play a little donut trivia!

A post shared by Donut Bar (@donutbar) on

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.