Holocaust survivor gets diploma 70 years after surviving Auschwitz

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - La Jolla Country Day School students had their graduation Friday afternoon, but it wasn’t your typical graduating class.

The seniors at the high school selected 88-year old Holocaust survivor, Rose Schindler, to walk with them and to receiver her diploma. She called it the best day of her life.

Don’t cry. My new best friend - 88 year old Holocaust survivor, Rose Schindler (that’s her waving) is getting her high school diploma today @LJCountryDay. She only had a 3rd grade education when she was taken to a concentration camp. @CBS8 @News8 pic.twitter.com/Vo0Y0F0S1a — Alicia Summers (@AliciaNews8) June 1, 2018

Schindler only had a third grade education when she was thrown into a concentration camp by Nazis in 1944. The last time she saw her father, he told her, “Whatever you do.. stay alive to tell the world what they’re doing to us.“ So for the past forty years she dedicated her life to telling her story.

What makes this graduation even more special is that Schindler regularly speaks to the students at La Jolla Country Day about the Holocaust. In fact just a few months ago she gave a talk on the Holocaust for over an hour without taking a seat!