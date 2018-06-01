Construction begins on 14-mile stretch of Mexico, U.S. border upgrades

Construction upgrades to a 14-mile stretch of fencing along the U.S.-Mexico Border began Friday, Customs and Border Protection confirmed.
County public health officials reported Friday that a woman in North Park contracted a rare but potentially deadly form of typhus, and urged pet owners who let their animals outside to protect their pets, and themselves, from fleas.
Cheryl Crowe, mother of 12-year-old murder victim Stephanie Crowe, Friday urged voters to reject Interim District Attorney Summer Stephan, who is seeking her first elected term at the post.
La Jolla Country Day School students had their graduation Friday afternoon, but it wasn’t your typical graduating class.
What happens when the nursery closes its doors at the end of a day? The gnomes come out to play, of course, and so can you tonight at Mission Hills Nursery's free family-friendly event from 6-8pm!
The pilot of a light plane with a landing gear problem made a hard landing at Ramona Airport Friday morning, but nobody was hurt.
Acting on a motion by prosecutors, a judge Friday dismissed all charges against a Navy commander who was accused of trying to rape a junior officer in her Valencia Park home in 2016.
Fundraisers are usually a good time, but Hearts for San Diego’s Toast to the Coast puts the fun in fundraiser.
Temperatures begin to warm, Friday through Sunday. Any clouds that form in the next week will struggle to persist too long after sunrise.
Rumors of a new threat prompted Patrick Henry High School in Del Cerro to cancel a spirit rally Friday. The principal reached out to parents in an email saying that they are deeply disappointed.