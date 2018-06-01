Groundbreaking for Manchester Pacific Gateway project

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A major milestone for what is being called the biggest, most expensive development San Diego has ever seen.

The nearly $1.5 billion Manchester Pacific Gateway Project has been in the works for more than a decade.

Manchester Pacific Gateway will include class A office space, iconic hotels, lifestyle & luxury retail shopping, exquisite dining, plaza and cultural space, entertainment, public parking, and overlooks San Diego's waterfront.

The Luxury Boutique Hotel will include: 260 luxurious rooms, two indoor & outdoor restaurants, two bars, four boardroom suites, 8,000 square foot ballroom, high end jewelry and retail, access to shopping in the paseo, luxurious spa and 200 parking spaces.

The Convention Hotel will include: 1,090 spacious rooms, two large ballrooms of 20,000 and 40,000 square feet, a grand lobby with bar, and 800 parking spaces. Amenities include luxury retail, elegant spa, ocean view pool deck, rooftop bar and restaurants offering international cuisine to the most discerning diners.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday, and News 8’s Marcella Lee reports with details on what this project will look like and when construction will begin.