Stephen Stills and Judy Collins make San Diego stop on tour toge - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins make San Diego stop on tour together

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The video above starts with a snippet of the song "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes" by Crosby, Stills and Nash. The tune was written about Stephen Stills' romantic relationship with Judy Collins.

Now, 50 years since that song came out, Judy Collins and Stephen Stills are on tour together, sharing their story and their songs.

They'll appear at Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay on Monday night and Judy stopped by Morning Extra to talk about the show.

