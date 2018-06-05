Friends and family remember Oceandside mother killed by suspected drunk driver

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) —Friends and family are coming together to remember a local mother who was killed by a suspected drunk driver in Escondido over the weekend.

A roadside memorial has been set up on Washington Avenue in Escondido to honor Esmerelda Guerrero.

Family and friends are still in shock days after learning that 32-year-old Guerrero was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver as she walked across the street early Sunday morning.

"She was more than a friend, she was more like a sister to me," said Jennifer Garcia. "It’s unfair you know, getting hit by a drunk driver and losing her life and how do you tell her daughter that mommy is not coming home?"

Garcia grew up with Guerrero in Oceanside and had known her since 6th grade said she is stunned to know she’s gone. Garcia helped set up a GoFundMe page for the family.

An arraignment was rescheduled in Vista for 32-year-old Joel Juan accused of driving under the influence as he hit and killed Esmerelda who was walking with her boyfriend. Escondido police says Juan swerved his Ford Ranger in order to not hit the boyfriend when he struck Guerrero. She was taken to hospital, where she died from multiple injuries.

Esmeralda’s mother Antonia Guerrero said she is heartbroken that her only daughter is leaving behind a 10-year-old daughter Layla and a big family. Guerrero was the only girl in her family with four brothers.

Guerrero's father Miguel Campos says she was a great cook and had many friends.

"Not only was she a great daughter, she was very loving and caring for all her friends and family," said Campos.

Family and friends remember Esmerelda as a loving mother with a beautiful soul.

“We want her to be remembered for the happy beautiful person she was," said Garcia.

Guerrero's daughter will now live with her grandparents.

Escondido police are still investigating the deadly accident. The accused drunk driver is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday.

Family and friends grieving the loss of 32-year-old mother Esmerelda Guerrero, who died Sunday morning when a suspected drunk driver ran her over as she was crossing Washington Street in Escondido. Hear how family is remembering her 5pm & 6:30pm @CBS8 7pm on @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/5RFvvFA7du — Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) June 5, 2018

