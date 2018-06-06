Woman steals show at San Diego Padres game after catching ball in beer

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - There wasn’t much to get excited for during the 14-1 thrashing of the Padres Tuesday night. That is until a random foul ball ended up being caught in a Padres fan’s beer!
She got a few celebratory high fives then proceeded to down the beverage after being egged on by the crowd.
Beer — and baseball — served to your seat at @Padres games ???? pic.twitter.com/zCh3HjeUyD— Petco Park (@PetcoPark) June 6, 2018
When the baseball lands in your beer cup in front of everyone...you chug it! Good call @Mudcat55! ????(via Gabby) #Padres pic.twitter.com/f4AfjO96sH— 973 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) June 6, 2018
This is the lady who caught a ball in her beer and then set the stadium on fire by chugging the beer! @braves @Padres #somebodymarrythisgirlnow pic.twitter.com/CDTjYoCaJp— Jim Powell (@Jim_Powell) June 6, 2018
The two teams play again Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is at 12:40 p.m.
There wasn’t much to get excited for during the 14-1 thrashing of the Padres Tuesday night. That is until a random foul ball ended up being caught in a Padres fan’s beer!
Cory Spangenberg homered and tripled, Raffy Lopez had a homer among his career-high three hits and Eric Hosmer and Franmil Reyes also went deep to lead the San Diego Padres over the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 11-4 on Monday night.
Serena Williams has withdrawn from the French Open before her fourth-round match against Maria Sharapova. French TV first reported the stunning news that WIlliams would pull out of the match because of an arm injury. Tennis.com confirmed the report.
There was no rust evident. No comeback needed. Serena Williams quite simply produced the best performance so far in her return to Grand Slam tennis and easily reached the French Open's fourth round.
Former St. Louis Rams coach Mike Martz is expected to be introduced Thursday as the coach of San Diego's team in the Alliance of American Football.