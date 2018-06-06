Woman steals show at San Diego Padres game after catching ball i - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman steals show at San Diego Padres game after catching ball in beer

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - There wasn’t much to get excited for during the 14-1 thrashing of the Padres Tuesday night. That is until a random foul ball ended up being caught in a Padres fan’s beer!

She got a few celebratory high fives then proceeded to down the beverage after being egged on by the crowd.


 

The two teams play again Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is at 12:40 p.m.

