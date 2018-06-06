Woman steals show at San Diego Padres game after catching ball in beer

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - There wasn’t much to get excited for during the 14-1 thrashing of the Padres Tuesday night. That is until a random foul ball ended up being caught in a Padres fan’s beer!

She got a few celebratory high fives then proceeded to down the beverage after being egged on by the crowd.

Beer — and baseball — served to your seat at @Padres games ???? pic.twitter.com/zCh3HjeUyD — Petco Park (@PetcoPark) June 6, 2018

When the baseball lands in your beer cup in front of everyone...you chug it! Good call @Mudcat55! ????(via Gabby) #Padres pic.twitter.com/f4AfjO96sH — 973 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) June 6, 2018





This is the lady who caught a ball in her beer and then set the stadium on fire by chugging the beer! @braves @Padres #somebodymarrythisgirlnow pic.twitter.com/CDTjYoCaJp — Jim Powell (@Jim_Powell) June 6, 2018

The two teams play again Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is at 12:40 p.m.