Main gate at Camp Pendleton re-opened after driver approached 'acting erratically'

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) — The main gate of Camp Pendleton re-opened after being closed due to "police activity," according to Marine Corps officials.

The gate was shut down around 12:30 p.m. and just before 2 p.m. the base tweeted that a driver had approached the gate acting erratically and his vehicle was being searched by military personnel.

Camp Pendleton tweeted that the gate had re-opened around 2:40 p.m. The driver was reportedly being questioned by police.

Oceanside Police Department officers were on scene helping with traffic control, according to the agency.

Traffic on nearby freeways was reportedly being impacted.

