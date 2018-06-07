Crews knock down fire in Escondido - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Crews knock down fire in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (NEWS 8) — Cal Fire and firefighter crews quickly knocked down a fire in Escondido on Thursday.

The call came in just before 12:30 p.m. in the area of Harmony Road and Country Club Drive.

The fire burned up a hillside and was knocked down using air drops. 

4 acres were burned, according to Cal Fire. The blaze came close to some nearby homes before being contained.

Crews were expected to stay on scene for several hours in order to mop up. 

Chopper 8 shows the aftermath and cleanup of fire scene: 

