Crews knock down fire in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (NEWS 8) — Cal Fire and firefighter crews quickly knocked down a fire in Escondido on Thursday.

The call came in just before 12:30 p.m. in the area of Harmony Road and Country Club Drive.

The fire burned up a hillside and was knocked down using air drops.

4 acres were burned, according to Cal Fire. The blaze came close to some nearby homes before being contained.

Crews were expected to stay on scene for several hours in order to mop up.

Chopper 8 shows the aftermath and cleanup of fire scene:

#ClubFire [final] After GPS mapping the fire size has been increased to 3.8 acres. Fire crews continue to construct containment lines and extinguish hot spots. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 7, 2018

More visible smoke in the southeastern portions of San Marcos today due to a small vegetation fire near Country Club Drive. There is currently NO threat to the City of San Marcos. Residents are reminded to always be prepared for any emergency. Tips: https://t.co/F22JwOmOuA https://t.co/3tetds1EFO — City of San Marcos (@sanmarcoscity) June 7, 2018

#ClubFire [update] @CALFIRESANDIEGO is in unified command with @RSF_Fire and @sanmarcoscity on this incident. Forward rate of spread has been stopped and firefighters will remain at scene to construct containment lines and mop up. pic.twitter.com/NslQcAtrau — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 7, 2018

Crews are currently on scene of a 2-3 acre vegetation fire on Country Club Drive in Harmony Grove. Forward progress has been stopped. Crews will remain on scene for several hours mopping up. — Rancho Santa Fe Fire (@RSF_Fire) June 7, 2018