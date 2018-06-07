"Native Gardens" makes its debut at the Old Globe Theatre

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A new comedy is taking over the Old Globe and it centers around the American dream of home ownership. But throw in a neighbor dispute and it becomes an all-out war of taste, class and gardening.
It's Karen Zacarías’s Native Gardens, which was developed in the Globe’s 2017 Powers New Voices Festival. Edward Torres (the Globe’s Water by the Spoonful) directs this uproarious new comedy, playing May 26 – June 24, 2018 in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center; Opening May 31. Tickets start at $30.00 and are on sale to the general public now.
Young power couple Pablo and Tania get their piece of the American Dream when they purchase an upscale house in a historic neighborhood. But a disagreement with their next-door neighbors Virginia and Frank over the property line that separates their backyards soon spirals into an all-out war of taste, class, and gardening. The hedgerow becomes the site of a culture clash and friendly neighbors turn into flower-flinging enemies in this West Coast premiere.
The cast includes Kimberli Flores (Marvel/Netflix’s “Daredevil,” Pulse at Guthrie Theater) as Tania Del Valle, Peri Gilpin (Roz Doyle on “Frasier,” “Broad City,” and “Scorpion”) as Virginia Butley, Eddie Martinez (member of Chicago’s Teatro Vista, Fade Off Broadway) as Pablo Del Valle, and Mark Pinter (Globe’s Red Velvet, Macbeth, Othello, and more) as Frank Butley, as well as local San Diego actors Jose Balistrieri (Gardener) and Alexander Guzman (Gardener).
“It’s a special pleasure for the Globe to bring this funny and smart play to San Diego audiences,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “Native Gardens is being produced in theatres nationwide, and the reasons are clear. It’s a play that’s about the special character of American cities, where people from many backgrounds live cheek-by-jowl and come together to make urban cultures that are rich, diverse, and highly energetic. Karen Zacarías finds hilarity in, of all things, a property dispute, and she shows us in warm and witty terms how good neighbors can overcome just about any difference. Eddie Torres and his ace cast are going to deliver a memorable night of theatre to Balboa Park as well as to our neighbors around the county.”
Visiting Morning Extra in studio to tell us about their Old Globe debut are Peri Gilpin and Kimberli Flores.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.TheOldGlobe.org.
The Lyonhearted Foundation will hold their third annual kickball tournament next Saturday, June 16 in honor of Jason Lyon who died of pediatric brain cancer in October 2015. The event will take place at Christian High School in El Cajon with teams of eight members participating.
A new comedy is taking over the Old Globe and it centers around the American dream of home ownership. But throw in a neighbor dispute and it becomes an all-out war of taste, class and gardening. It's Karen Zacarías’s Native Gardens, which was developed in the Globe’s 2017 Powers New Voices Festival.
A new comedy is taking over the Old Globe and it centers around the American dream of home ownership. But throw in a neighbor dispute and it becomes an all-out war of taste, class and gardening. It's Karen Zacarías’s Native Gardens, which was developed in the Globe’s 2017 Powers New Voices Festival.
Cal Fire and firefighter crews quickly knocked down a fire in Escondido on Thursday. The fire burned up a hillside and was knocked down using air drops.
With less rain, bacterial pollution at San Diego's beaches dipped dramatically in 2017-18, according to Heal the Bay’s 28th annual Beach Report Card, which the nonprofit released Thursday.
Authorities have publicly identified a woman who collapsed and died this week while visiting a popular hiking destination near Julian.
A preliminary hearing was underway Thursday for two men accused of killing a local Marine. Jose Esqueda and Jeff Shai Holliday are accused in the fatal stabbing of a Camp Pendleton Marine and the wounding of his friend outside a Gaslamp District nightclub.
Single-family home prices in San Diego County hit a record high in May, according to housing statistics released Thursday by the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors.
A fast-moving wildfire that blackened hundreds of open acres in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County was 30 percent contained Thursday, fire officials said.
After nearly 60 years in business, Nati's Mexican Restaurant at the corner of Bacon Street and Niagra Avenue will close for good on Thursday.
The fate of the former home of the Chargers will be in the hands of the voters this fall, and supporters of the Soccer City initiative are making a play to get voters on their side.