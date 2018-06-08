Hoover quilt program helps students learn English

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A special ceremony was held Friday as students shared their stories and presented beautiful quilts.

Hoover High School is unique in that most students are classified as minorities who come from conflict torn countries around the globe. The unique quilt program helps students interpret their previous experience through art, writing and speaking. The program also helps students sharpen their English-speaking skills.

On Friday, one by one, students in their native garb stood up to tell their stories – stories that each also pained on a fabric square to form one large multi-national quilt.

More than 50 students made a presentation on Friday. The program has been successful in helping students on their education path.

