Dozens hold rally in support of Otay Mesa detainees

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The Trump administration's policy of separating immigrant parents and children has recently sparked outrage. At least a hundred people gathered outside the Otay Mesa Detention Center on Sunday to condemn the controversial practice.

"We're all people and many of us are parents," said Sarah Gore Maiani – daughter of former Vice President Al Gore. "I don't think any parent could imagine this scenario happening to them without feeling viscerally that it's wrong. No government should do this."

RELATED: ACLU: Misconduct claims by children are widespread at border

Gore Maiani was among the crowd outside the detention center. Protestors there said they want an end to the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy that allows border security agents to separate the children of immigrants trying to enter the U.S. Illegally from their parents.

"Why not let a mother and her baby stay together in a place where, if they're seeking asylum, where they are awaiting judgement?" asked Gore Maiani.

Last month, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen ordered federal prosecution against any individual caught crossing the border illegally. As a result, those adults traveling with children are now being separated once detained because children cannot be held in adult jails.

RELATED COVERAGE