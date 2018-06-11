Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Engaged After Less Than a Month of Dating

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are engaged after a few weeks of dating, ET has learned.
A source also tells ET that Grande has met Davidson's mother.
“Pete introduced Ariana to his mother at Zuma in New York during one of the SNL after-parties,” the source says. “Ariana spent the majority of the night hanging out with her [Amy Waters Davidson]. Pete was circulating the room with the cast but Ariana was super comfortable being with [Amy].”
On Monday after the news broke, Grande tweeted, "i love u."
i love u ???????????????????????????? sm ???????????????????????????????????????????????? ok bye
The singer and the Saturday Night Live star, both 24, were first linked late last month, following their respective splits -- Davidson from Cazzie David and Grande from rapper Mac Miller. The two were rumored to be an item after being spotted together by a source at an SNL after-party.
“It’s a recent engagement," a source tells People. "They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding."
Meanwhile, Us Weekly reports that the two were telling people that they’re engaged at Robert Pattinson’s birthday party in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 9.
“They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married,” a source tells the magazine. “Their friends are really excited and supportive.”
ET has reached out to reps for Davidson and SNL, but they did not return ET’s request for comment. ET has also reached out to Grande's rep.
Grande and Davidson haven't been shy about their whirlwind romance. Last week, they joked about having kids together. Davidson took a pic with actor Brian Tyree Henry, then captioned the photo, “I’m having his kids.” Grande responded by commenting, “I look so good here,” on the pic, seemingly suggesting she sees herself as the one to bear Davidson’s future children. Davidson was all for it, replying with a row of drooling face emojis.
Davidson also already has two tattoos devoted to Grande -- a bunny mask on his neck, like the one Grande wore on her Dangerous Woman album cover. He also has her initials, AG, on his thumb.
Those tattoos Pete Davidson got for Ari are real: The tattoo artist posted about it on his feed and story pic.twitter.com/3w0grTa5yQ
The two made their relationship Instagram official on May 30 with a sweet photo of the two clad in Harry Potter garb.
For more on Grande and Davidson's relationship, watch the video below:
