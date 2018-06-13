Possible armed domestic violence suspect prompts school lockdown - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Possible armed domestic violence suspect prompts school lockdown in Chollas Creek

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A reported armed domestic violence suspect caused a temporary lockdown of John Marshall Elementary School in Chollas Creek.

Police were looking for the man in the 5000 block of Sterling Court which caused a 45 minute lockdown of the school.

Police are still looking for the suspect, but the lockdown has been lifted.

