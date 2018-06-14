Man rescued after falling 30 feet at Sunset Cliffs

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was found severely injured and bleeding from his head Thursday morning on the rocks below the bluffs near Ratkay Point at Sunset Cliffs, authorities said.



A 911 caller reported finding the injured man at 6:14 a.m., telling dispatchers the victim appeared to be a white man in his 20s dressed in a blue sweatshirt and jeans, San Diego police Officer Steve Bourasa said. Police, lifeguards and firefighters responded to the scene and located the injured man below the intersection of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard and Hill Street.



"He was reported to be bleeding from his head and lying in the rocks," Bourasa said. "He was airlifted via a San Diego Fire helicopter to a trauma center."



There was no immediate information regarding the man's injuries or if he was expected to survive. The bluffs in the area are about 30 feet high.



Several emergency responders hauling the victim onto the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department helicopter, and then performing life-saving measures as the aircraft prepared to lift off.

