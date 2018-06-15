Ex-NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II pleads not guilty to rape charges

Former NFL football player Kellen Winslow Jr., center, looks through protective glass during his arraignment Friday, June 15, 2018, in Vista, Calif. (Hayne Palmour/San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)

VISTA (NEWS 8) - Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that he allegedly kidnapped and raped two women and sexually assaulted three others in Encinitas over the past several months.

Vista Superior Court Judge Robert Dahlquist said Windslow was a danger to the public and ordered him held without bail.

Windslow was arrested last week on suspicion of burglarizing a residence in a mobile home park. He bailed out of jail and was re-arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant charging him with kidnapping, forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sodomy, indecent exposure and residential burglary.

Deputy District Attorney Dan Owens said that on March 17 the defendant is suspected of luring a 54-year-old transient -- who was hitchhiking -- into his Hummer, where he allegedly raped her.

On May 13, the defendant allegedly picked up a 59-year-old woman and raped and sodomized her, the prosecutor alleged.

Owens said Windslow allegedly threatened to murder those victims if they screamed.

On May 24, the defendant allegedly exposed himself to a 55-year-old woman attending to her garden, the prosecutor said. Windslow is also accused of breaking into the homes of a 71-year-old and an 86-year-old woman at the mobile home park on June 1 and June 7.

Winslow was put under surveillance after his June 7 arrest.

The prosecutor would not say when the alleged crimes were reported or how long the sheriff's department knew of the prior incidents.

Winslow faces multiple life terms, if convicted. He is due back in court June 25.

Family and friends, including his father, were in attendance at the arraignment Friday.

Winslow II is the son of San Diego Charges legend Kellen Winslow.

The younger Winslow grew up in San Diego and attended the University of Miami; he played in the NFL on various teams for 10 years, until 2013.

In a statement to News 8, the Winslow family said:

"On behalf of our son and my husband, we want to reiterate our love, support and affection for him during this difficult process. We will always be there for him and we know the true facts will come out." Janelle Winslow (wife)





