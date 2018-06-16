Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro hold special screening of new movie at MCAS Miramar

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Two movie stars gave Marines at MCAS Miramar a day they won’t soon forget.

Josh Brolin and Benico Del Toro shook hands and took pictures with fans who spent hours in line to see their new film, Sicario: Day of the Soldado

The two had this to say about being at Miramar, "were down here because we want to give anything back to the Troops anything we can give a small as it is to be able to screen or film and hopefully they'll have a night of enjoyment be profoundly affected tell people tell their friends

Among the crowd was Ryanne Tschanz who brought a Thanos arm - a nod to Brolin's role in the Avengers.

She was able to shake their hands as the actors walked by and plans to get them to sign the arm during a meet and greet.

Tschanz said, "Events like these that are on base are really important especially for us. We don't have the luxury of going out when there are other events in other places and some of us aren't comfortable with large crowds and screaming people."

This is the second Sicario film.

The original was released in 2015 where the duo take down a Mexican drug cartel.