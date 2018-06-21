Zevely Zone: Jeff pulled a few strings for this story

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — People across the world in 800 cities are celebrating Make Music Day on Thursday.

In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in Carlsbad pulling some strings at the Museum of Making Music.

If you'd like to support the Museum of Making Music, they would love for you to come to the San Diego Bluegrass Concert on Aug. 25. Click here for more information on the event.

“Make Music Day” bring world’s largest harp to Carlsbad. Check it out in the Zevely Zone at 5:40 pm on Channel 8 @CBS8 @thecwsandiego @NAMM pic.twitter.com/Ox3KalPo55 — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) June 21, 2018

RELATED COVERAGE