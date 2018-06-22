Interfaith Vigil: Demonstrators plan to sleep at the San Diego, - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Interfaith Vigil: Demonstrators plan to sleep at the San Diego, Mexico border

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Faith leaders and concerned San Diegans are gathering Friday night in San Ysidro for a major show of support for migrant families at the border. 

After a planned vigil, some demonstrators plan on sleeping near the border Friday night in solidarity. 

News 8's Richard Allyn reports from San Ysidro with the details. 

