Travel Ban Upheld: Dozens protest Supreme Court ruling downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8 / AP) - A sharply divided Supreme Court upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries Tuesday, the conservative majority taking his side in a major ruling supporting his presidential power. A dissenting liberal justice said the court was making a historic mistake by refusing to recognize the ban discriminates against Muslims.

The 5-4 decision was a big victory for Trump in the court's first substantive ruling on one of his administration's policies. It also was the latest demonstration of a newly invigorated conservative majority and a bitter defeat for the court's liberals.

The travel ban has been fully in place since December, when the justices put the brakes on lower court decisions that had blocked part of it from being enforced. The policy applies to travelers from five countries with overwhelmingly Muslim populations: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. It also affects two non-Muslim countries, blocking travelers from North Korea and some Venezuelan government officials and their families.

On Tuesday, dozens of San Diegans rallied against the ruling outside the federal court building in downtown San Diego.

News 8's Richard Allyn reports with more on the large demonstration.

Massive protest against #SCOTUS decision upholding President Trump’s #TravelBan held in downtown San Diego Latest on @CBS8 at 11pm pic.twitter.com/xOSsmXOspl — Richard Allyn (@RichardNews8) June 27, 2018

RELATED