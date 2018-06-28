Simple ways to save on summer fun

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - You don't have to go into debt to enjoy the summer!

Here are several tips from consumer-savings expert, Andrea Woroch, on how to save on summer fun.

1. Vacation/Weekend Getaways - Instead of traveling to an exotic destination, look for options nearby that you can drive to or go camping to cut the cost of accommodation.

Also, consider a staycation and explore local sites that you may have overlooked. We live in San Diego, after all.

2. Summer Camp - According to the American Camp Association, the average day camp runs $304 a week while speciality camps cost a premium of up to a $1,000 per week.

To save, send your kid to a less expensive camp and then perhaps just one week at a speciality camp that may focus on sports or science. You may be able to find camps offered through your local park and recreation office, which often have sliding scale admissions based on income.

3. Outdoor Entertaining Essentials - If you need a new grill, patio furniture or even a trampoline for your kids, these summertime purchases can get pricey.

However, you can find great deals on gently-used options of up to 70% off through Facebook Marketplace.

Here you may be able to find patio tables, grills, trampolines and more. The site makes it easy to communicate with sellers through Messenger.

4. Entertaining the Kids - Entertaining the family all summer long can get expensive. Luckily, there are several fun activities you can do for really cheap and even free like bowling!

KidsBowlFree.com lists all the participating bowling alleys offering free play for kids ages 15 & under.

If you're interested in visiting a museum, zoo or botanical gardens, check online for offer free or discount admissions days.

You can also purchase tickets for less online in advance to save on admissions to theme parks and water parks. Even some retailers offer free activities like The Home Depot which offers free workshops for kids one Saturday each month.

5. Movie Outings - Look for savings on matinees or go midweek as you can often receive up to 50% off tickets along with deals on concessions (mostly Tues/Weds evenings).

Many box offices host summertime programs for families, offering $1 movie screenings of kid-friendly flicks such as Max and The Iron Giant.

Check out Cinemark's Summer Movie Clubhouse and Regal's Summer Movie Express for showings.

Don't forget to check OutToEatWithKids.com for free kids meals to keep your movie night out really cheap!