News 8 viewers open their heart to hero in need

Police were able to locate the driver who allegedly struck and seriously injured a pedestrian, then fled the scene Monday in Lincoln Park.
A motorist was killed Monday afternoon in a fiery, single-vehicle crash on state Route 76 in Bonsall.
Police arrested 10 demonstrators Monday at the "Free Our Future" protest in downtown San Diego against the Trump administration's zero-tolerance illegal immigration policies, mainly for draping a banner from the roof of the Westin hotel.
With World Cup excitement taking over San Diego: is the city ready to embrace a new team and a new soccer stadium? Come November voters will decide the fate of two measures that aim to transform the former Chargers stadium site in Mission Valley into a new stadium, possibly for football, soccer or both.
With World Cup excitement taking over San Diego: is the city ready to embrace a new team and a new soccer stadium? Come November voters will decide the fate of two measures that aim to transform the former Chargers stadium site in Mission Valley into a new stadium, possibly for football, soccer or both.
Residents in East County have been on high alert after seeing warnings online about a Bengal tiger on the loose in Boulevard. But now officials from the Fish and Wildlife Service say it's likely a hoax.
You hear a lot about restaurants opening, then going out of business. But have you heard about a restaurant opening and never closing? Ever!?
Dozens visiting from all over the country had the whale watching trip of their lifetime on Monday. They spotted blue whales hanging out off the San Diego coast - circling the boat and getting up close and personal. San Diego Whale Watch said this has been the best year yet to spot blue whales since 2014. The News 8 team gives us a closer look!
Dozens visiting from all over the country had the whale watching trip of their lifetime on Monday. They spotted blue whales hanging out off the San Diego coast - circling the boat and getting up close and personal. San Diego Whale Watch said this has been the best year yet to spot blue whales since 2014. The News 8 team gives us a closer look!
For the second time, a deadlocked jury prompted a judge Monday to declare a mistrial on a second-degree murder charge in the case of a man who drove drunk and fatally struck a Lyft driver tending to a sick passenger outside of his car on a freeway shoulder near downtown San Diego.
San Diego ranks among some of the best cities in the United States to live in, according to a U.S. News and World Report list.