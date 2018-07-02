News 8 viewers open their heart to hero in need

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – San Diegans have opened their hearts to a local hero who has suffered a devastating loss.

Robert Haley of City Heights was honored several years ago for rescuing a San Diego police officer from a knife attack. Last week, Haley and his wife Lupe suffered the loss of their 34-year-old daughter, Almaruth Rodriguez. Almaruth unexpectedly passed away three weeks ago due to complications from diabetes – leaving behind three young girls.

Wanting to support the girls as well as pay for Alma’s funeral, the Haley’s set up a GoFundMe account – asking for the community’s help. Last Friday, News 8 aired the Haley’s story, generating thousands in donations.

Some of the donations were provided by relatives of the San Diego police officer Robert helped save seven years ago.

News 8 first met Robert Haley in 2011, when he came to the rescue of a San Diego police officer under attack on the street by a man with a knife.

Haley not only called for help from the scene using the officer’s patrol-car radio, he also tackled the attacker to the ground.

Both the female SDPD officer and Haley suffered knife wounds.

The San Diego Police Department presented Haley with a Citizens Meritorious Service Award.

“I am not sure why people think I am hero. I just did what normal people would do – I think,” he said.

Now, on the family’s GoFundMe page, the Haleys are receiving messages of support and thanks.

Daniel Leonard wrote: “Thank you, Robert. The police officer you helped save was my daughter. You now have an angel in heaven.”

Eileen and Joe Adams said: “The least we can do in gratitude for your heroic actions in helping my niece in her time of need.”

Even the San Diego Police Officers Association chipped in – offering sympathies for the family’s loss.

“I am really grateful. I can’t believe it. It amazes me how people helped out,” said Robert.

Both Robert and Lupe said they are overwhelmed and relieved knowing their daughter will be honored in a way both she and her kids deserve. “The kids want a place where they can go see their mother. I can’t let them down.”

The Haleys are scheduled to meet with a funeral director on Thursday. The Haleys are hoping their daughter will be laid to rest at Greenwood Memorial Park in Mountain View.

The Haleys GoFundMe page is still available to anyone who wishes to help the family.

