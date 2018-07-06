Fast-moving brush fire burning on I-8 in Alpine

Stream live from your mobile device: http://kfmb.us/livestream

ALPINE (NEWS 8) - The Latest on the fast-moving brush fire (West Fire) alongside Interstate 8 near Viejas Casino in Alpine.

1:26 PM - West Fire is at 150 acres and 0% contained, critical rate of spread.

Facebook video from News 8 reporter on scene of firefighters putting out a house fire.

1:20 PM - From Caltrans San Diego >>> Update: Eastbound I-8 on-ramp from Tavern Road closed due to #WestFire QuickMap road updates: quickmap.dot.ca.gov

Red Cross is setting up overnight evacuation site at Los Coches Creek Middle School for evacuees address is 9669 Dunbar Lane, El Cajon. Temporary evacuation site at Viejas Casino parking lot.

1:15 PM - West Fire Update - Evacuation Order Issued. Click here for more »

1:05 PM - A fast-moving brush fire broke out alongside Interstate 8 near Viejas Casino amid scorching summer temperatures today, threatening numerous rural homes and sending a column of thick smoke over the East County.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons about 11:15 a.m. off West Willows Road in Alpine, according to Cleveland National Forest officials. Within about 30 minutes, the flames had spread over roughly 15 acres and were an immediate threat to structures, according to the federal agency.

As of early afternoon, the flames had engulfed "multiple" mobile homes.

Crews from various local agencies were attacking the blaze on the ground and aboard firefighting aircraft in midday heat measured by the National Weather Service at 108 degrees.

San Diego County Sheriff's is reporting the need for IMMEDIATE evacuations at Highland Mobile Home Park and the area immediately behind the Albertson’s located at 2955 Alpine Blvd. Individuals can evacuate to Viejas Casino (5000 Willows Road).

Chopper 8 captures brush fire along Interstate 8, threatening homes in the East County

Pictures from News 8 Viewer Elizabeth Vazquez