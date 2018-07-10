Mission Beach Meeting: Dozens speak out on short-term vacation rental plan

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Dozens of people showed up Monday night to a meeting in Mission Beach to discuss Mayor Kevin Faulconer's new plan for regulating short term vacation rentals. The plan puts limits the number of short-term rentals, but not in Mission Beach.
The neighborhood's planning board took up the proposal on what has proven to be a controversial issue in San Diego at the meeting.
"I will spend every dime I have and my power to mount legal defense and sue the city and the mayor if this goes through," said one attendee.
Under the regulations all rentees would be required to register with the city. There would be a two-license maximum per host: one for a primary residence and another for a secondary home.
However, there would be no license limits in Mission Beach.
"It feels like we're being carved out and treated like a resort," said one woman at Monday's meeting.
When proposing the plan, Mayor Faulconer explained he believes rentals are part of the community's history.
Something town council president Gary Wonacott disagrees with.
"There has to be limits," he said.
Despite the backlash, there were some in the crowd that spoke up for short vacation rental owners.
"I really do believe there are many sides to the story," said Jamie Gonzales. "I absolutely empathize with people who live and have parties next door - that's not what we're for - we're for regulations and enforcement."
The board hopes the mayor will listen to residents that spoke out Monday before next week's vote.
I’m told the MBPPB finally approved and drafted a letter to send to Mayor Faulconer tomorrow. It will recommend not singling out Mission Beach from the two limit license in his short term vacation rental proposal.— Chris Gros (@ChrisNews8) July 10, 2018
