17-year-old girl killed in Chula Vista hit-and-run crash - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

17-year-old girl killed in Chula Vista hit-and-run crash

Posted: Updated:

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - An arrest was made Monday in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Chula Vista that claimed the life a 17-year-old girl.
   
The suspect, identified as George Joseph Espinosa, 47, from Chula Vista, turned himself into police around 3:30 p.m. and directed officers to the location of his vehicle, described as a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with black rims, according to Lt. Buddy Magor with the Chula Vista Police Department.
   
Espinosa was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run resulting in death or injury and is being held at the San Diego County Central Detention Facility on $50,000 bail. He was taken into custody without incident, Magor said.

Leilani Magno, a recent graduate of Eastlake High School who planned to attend UC Irvine, was jogging in the 900 block of Lane Avenue near Scobee Park in Chula Vista around 8 p.m. Sunday when she was struck from behind by a truck that was traveling southbound on Lane Avenue and jumped the sidewalk, Magor said.
   
Espinosa fled the scene and Magno was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, Magor said.

If you would like to help, a GoFundMe page has been set up in Leilani's name.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.