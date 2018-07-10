News 8's ride-along with U.S. Border Patrol agents

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – San Diego Border Patrol agents are feeling the heat in more ways than one way as the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy puts agents at the center of a heated debate and a literal heatwave makes their jobs more difficult.

News 8’s Steve Price rode along with Border Patrol agents around Otay Mesa on a day with triple digit temperatures. They were on the lookout for undocumented immigrants illegally entering the United States – especially those that could die without their help from being expose to harsh weather elements.

“Smugglers do not prepare them for the journey they are going to take. They are being told it’s an hour or two at most. They don’t dress correctly or they don’t bring enough water or food. The trek, especially in the mountain area – it’s a two to three-day hike,” said Tekae Michael, a Border Patrol agent.

Border Patrol’s San Diego sector covers 60 miles of land border. Much of it is mountainous terrain – a popular one with those trying to sneak into the United States.

“They do try to take the most difficult routes to try and avoid apprehension and it puts a lot of people at risk,” said agent Miguel Pena. Pena is a member of the Border Patrol’s search, trauma and rescue team – also known as the BORSTAR unit.

BORSTAR was created 20 years ago in response to the growing number of injuries to Border Patrol agents and migrant deaths along our nation's borders.

Agent Pena describes one rescue – one that has become an all too common story. “She was told she was only walking a few minutes. It was two days’ worth of walk. The patient had diabetes and the husband ended up activating 911 once he was in the U.S. His wife stayed behind and we had to go rescue her.

Technology is helping agents find illegal border crossers faster, but it cannot replace long hours perched in strategic positions to get to those in need as quickly as possible. Agent Pena said saving lives is what the job is all about. “That's what's so rewarding for me in this career - while at the same time protecting my country.”