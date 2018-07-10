News 8's ride-along with U.S. Border Patrol agents

Firefighters are nearing full containment on the West Fire, but the need for help for the people who lost it all is just beginning, and Feeding San Diego is doing their part to help.
San Diego Border Patrol agents are feeling the heat in more ways than one way as the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy puts agents at the center of a heated debate and a literal heatwave makes their jobs more difficult.
A Sig-Alert for northbound Interstate 15 near Escondido was lifted Tuesday following a small brush fire that broke out in the afternoon.
CalFire on Tuesday reported that the West Fire in Alpine has been fully contained, but fire crews will continue to be assigned for patrol purposes.
San Diego County firefighters Tuesday were working to fully extinguish a five-acre brush fire near the international border in Otay Mesa and a four-acre blaze on a mountain near Rincon Avenue in unincorporated Escondido.
A cement truck came to rest on a sewage line after it fell into a hole at a construction site near San Diego State University Tuesday.
Residents in San Diego County now can receive $2.75 per square foot for replacing turf with sustainable landscaping features as part of a new Landscape Transformation Program launched Tuesday across Southern California.
Straight No Chaser started out as a group of students from Indiana University who liked to sing. Now, years later, this group of 10 talented guys are on a world-wide tour and bringing their a capella performance right here to San Diego on Tuesday night.
Some of the world's best golfers are teeing off throughout San Diego County Tuesday and they're all kids. The IMG Academy Junior World Championships are underway with more than 1,200 participants representing 56 countries and 42 states.