Shows to watch out for: 'Sideswiped'

(SAN DIEGO) - The very funny and very talented San Diego native Carly Craig is now one of Hollywood’s rising female show runners. Carly is the creator and star of the new series 'Sideswiped', which premieres on YouTube Premium on July 25th.

Carly grew up in La Mesa, and attended Monte Vista High School (Nick Cannon was a classmate).

A multi-generational comedy, 'Sideswiped' is partly based on Carly’s true story and revolves around three women -- Craig, Rosanna Arquette and Chelsea Frei -- who navigate the turbulent waters of the digital dating scene (imagine 'Sex in the City' in the online dating age).

Carly’s character discovers that a lifetime of saying no has left her single and miserable on her 35th birthday. A workaholic verging on breakdown, she vows to plunge into the hellish world of Tinder by dating all 252 of her matches.

Guest stars will include Jason Sudeikis, Rick Springfield, Tyler Posey, Peter Gallagher, Bryan Greenberg, Thomas Lennon, Charles Michael Davis, and Christopher McDonald.



Carly currently recurs on the hit ABC sitcom, 'American Housewife', opposite Katy Mixon. Her feature film credits include David Wain's 'Role Models', opposite Paul Rudd; The Farrelly Brothers' 'Hall Pass', opposite Jason Sudeikis and Owen Wilson; and 'The Three Stooges', opposite Sean Hayes and Jane Lynch.

Catch Carly on the premiere of 'Sideswiped' coming up on July 25th on YouTube Premium!