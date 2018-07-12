Shows to watch out for: 'Sideswiped'

(SAN DIEGO) - The very funny and very talented San Diego native Carly Craig is now one of Hollywood’s rising female show runners. Carly is the creator and star of the new series 'Sideswiped', which premieres on YouTube Premium on July 25th.
Carly grew up in La Mesa, and attended Monte Vista High School (Nick Cannon was a classmate).
A multi-generational comedy, 'Sideswiped' is partly based on Carly’s true story and revolves around three women -- Craig, Rosanna Arquette and Chelsea Frei -- who navigate the turbulent waters of the digital dating scene (imagine 'Sex in the City' in the online dating age).
Carly’s character discovers that a lifetime of saying no has left her single and miserable on her 35th birthday. A workaholic verging on breakdown, she vows to plunge into the hellish world of Tinder by dating all 252 of her matches.
Guest stars will include Jason Sudeikis, Rick Springfield, Tyler Posey, Peter Gallagher, Bryan Greenberg, Thomas Lennon, Charles Michael Davis, and Christopher McDonald.
Carly currently recurs on the hit ABC sitcom, 'American Housewife', opposite Katy Mixon. Her feature film credits include David Wain's 'Role Models', opposite Paul Rudd; The Farrelly Brothers' 'Hall Pass', opposite Jason Sudeikis and Owen Wilson; and 'The Three Stooges', opposite Sean Hayes and Jane Lynch.
Catch Carly on the premiere of 'Sideswiped' coming up on July 25th on YouTube Premium!
What’s the biggest difference between using Tinder at 35 vs 25? Comedian and actress Carly Craig tells you all about it in her new comedy, 'Sideswiped'!
A San Diego police officer is getting a second chance at life-saving surgery. Officer Art Calvert will finally receive a new kidney Thursday, six months after a heartbreaking setback.
San Diego County Crime Stoppers along with San Diego police investigators are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating two suspects who violently assaulted and robbed an adult male while he was sitting at the MTS trolley platform on Harbor Drive in April.
The Trump administration says all eligible small children separated from their families as a result of its zero-tolerance immigration policy have been reunited with their parents.
Slight chance of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, mainly in the mountains. Temperatures will warm through Saturday as well, due to high pressure building over Southern California.
A proposal to ban products made with Styrofoam, or expanded polystyrene, in San Diego was approved Wednesday night by the City Council's Rules Committee by a 3-2 vote.
A 23-year-old man on Tuesday got stuck in his home's chimney when he tried to climb in after being locked out by his parents.
One week ago Wednesday, America celebrated another birthday - and for one Rancho Bernardo woman the party never stopped.