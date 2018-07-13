Lightning Stops: Boltman finally ready to give up on the Chargers

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – It was inevitable that after the Chargers left for Los Angles that Boltman would officially retire.

Dan Jauregui spent more than two decades as the Chargers unofficial mascot. He debuted the costume in 1996, and said he had a great time interacting with fans and players until the team left San Diego.

Jauregui said he is too old to continue Boltman’s energetic schedule and therefore is auctioning off the character and costume on Ebay.

He said he hopes someone in Los Angeles buys it and keeps Boltman alive. “This would be a good opportunity for Dean Spanos to extend that olive branch to San Diego fans and bring a part of the Chargers to L.A."

The reserve price on the bid is $5,000, and so far, there are three bids at the price. The auction will end on July 22nd.

Half of the proceeds will benefit Rady Children’s Hospital.