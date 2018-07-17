What will you find at Comic-Con 2018

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Only two days before preview night at Comic-Con kicks off and the streets of downtown San Diego on Monday night were being transformed in Comic-Con fever.

On Monday night, a Captain America was seen roaming the Gaslamp for the four-day pop culture convention. Television banners lined the walls of hotels and Petco Park.

This year will mark the 49th Comic-Con Convention in San Diego.

Tsai Pen Chun traveled from Taiwan to San Diego for the second year. “This place a sacred place. I am looking forward to the Universal Director series.”

Comic-Con’s spokesperson David Glanzer said media represents 30 countries and even more from the 135,000 badge holders.

While HBO’s Westworld and Game of Thornes will not be attending this year, there will plenty of other movies and television series that are creating a lot of excitement.

This year, there will be an education panel. “On Thursday afternoon, there is a panel that is talking about art during World War II – Nazi art propaganda. One of the guests is a survivor from Auschwitz,” said Glanzer.

Also this year, one of the biggest changes will include the closing of Harbor Drive between Park Avenue and First Avenue. “Not only will they be able to stay on the sidewalk, but on the driveway as well. Shuttle buses will be able to pick up on Harbor Drive.” Officials said the closure is for security reasons.

From exclusive parties or just going for the show, this year’s Comic-Con promises to have something for every cos-play and Comic-Con fan.

Taxis and rideshares will not be allowed on Harbor Drive in front of the Convention Center. Drop off zones will be in the Gaslamp. Badge holders are advised to download the Comic-Con app for the latest information.