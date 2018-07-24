Homeless rally against RV parking restrictions

With record heat expected to send local electricity demand surging this week, San Diego Gas & Electric is activating a program that rewards customers for conserving power.
Due to high temperatures in California and most of the western United States, the California Independent System Operator Corporation on Monday issued a statewide Flex Alert that calls for voluntary electricity conservation from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
San Diego County again will face extreme heat and high surf beginning Monday and lasting through Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
Authorities released surveillance photos in hopes of identifying a man who robbed two San Diego banks on consecutive days last week.
It wasn't a volcano or a giant asteroid that wiped out a beloved dinosaur statue in Clairemont. The metal triceratops sculpture was stolen over the weekend and now its owner is on a mission to get it back.
Facing a Thursday deadline to return the estimated 2,551 children who were separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, Justice Department attorneys filed court papers in San Diego Monday stating that 879 have been reunited with their families, but the parents of 463 others may have already been deported.
Jacob deGrom's winless streak reached five games as the major league ERA leader was hurt by a pair of errors behind him, and the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 3-2 Monday night in a matchup of teams with the worst records in the National League.
Activists rallied against the Trump administration's immigration policies at the Embarcadero on Sunday. The We Demand Justice rally was put together to call attention to the plight of immigrant children being separated from their families at the border. Organizers say they wanted to show Comic-Con goers that they can be like the heroes they love by standing against the policies affecting asylum seekers.
We're still a year away from the premiere of "Top Gun 2," the sequel to one of the most famous movies ever shot in San Diego. But don't be surprised if you see "Maverick" make a special guest appearance at a party near you.