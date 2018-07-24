Homeless rally against RV parking restrictions

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Activists are fighting two San Diego laws they say discriminate against homeless people.

One of the laws prohibits parking RVs on city streets between 2 a.m., and 6 a.m. The other law prohibits people from living in their vehicles.

Protestors held a demonstration Monday - a year after they initially filed a lawsuit challenging the RV restrictions. Activists hope a judge will stop the practice of ticketing and impounding while the lawsuit progresses.

The San Diego City Council passed the RV law in 2013, and it went into affect a year later in 2014.