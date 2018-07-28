Brush Fire breaks out in De Luz area North of Fallbrook

Cal Fire San Diego reports the forward rate of spread has been stopped and estimates the fire has burned 240 acres. Investigators believe they have located the origin of the blaze, but will continue to work to determine the cause.
Firefighters are at the scene of a brush fire on the north end of Fallbrook near the Riverside County line, along Sandia Creek Drive at Rock Mountain Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
A man died after apparently passing out while driving a moving van on state Route 163 near Hillcrest Saturday afternoon.
Friends and family of the late lifeguard and surfer, Chloe Buckley remembered her Saturday by doing what she loved most.
Firefighters were quickly able to contain a small brush fire in an open area between Interstate 15 and industrial businesses in Kearny Mesa Saturday afternoon.
Police used bean-bag rounds to stop a man suspected of vandalizing several cars in University Heights in the early morning hours Saturday.
Hall of Fame jockey Victor Espinoza has been moved to a rehabilitation facility to recover from a fractured vertebra in his neck sustained during a training accident.
A man was stabbed at a Serra Mesa apartment complex Saturday morning, but whoever committed the act was gone by the time police arrived.
A wrong-way crash caused police to shut down traffic at a Midway District intersection Saturday morning.
A record-setting heat wave that sent temperatures soaring into the triple digits in San Diego County this week is expected to subside somewhat Saturday, but temperatures will remain above average into next week.