Brush Fire breaks out in De Luz area North of Fallbrook

Last updated: Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 5:30 PM

Acres burned: 75

Containment: Unknown

Location: Rock Mountain Dr. and Sandia Creek Dr. in the community of Fallbrook.

Start date: July 28, 2018 3:14 pm

Cause: Undetermined

Total Fire Personnel: 100

Total Fire Engines: 15

Total Fire Crews: 1

Total Helicopters: 4

Total Dozers: 3

Total Water Tenders: 5



Evacuations: Approximately 100 homes along Sandia Creek Road



Road closures: Sandia Creek Road, Rock Mountain Road, Little Rock Road, Gavilian Mountain Road, Los Robles Road, Via el Dorado, Mira Monte, East Sandia Creek Terrace, Rancho Fallbrook Road, West Sandia Creek Terrace



Twitter Hashtags: #RockFire

----------------------

De Luz (NEWS 8) - The Latest on the fast-moving brush fire in the De Luz/Fallbrook area

----------------------

SATURDAY 5:45 p.m.

----------------------

SATURDAY - 4:53 p.m..

FALLBROOK (CNS) - Firefighters are battling a small but fast-moving brush fire the rural De Luz area north of Fallbrook.

Reports of the fire first came in about 3:10 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. It's located along Rock Mountain Drive near Sandia Creek Drive, just south of the Riverside County line.

The fire was moving quickly as of about 4 p.m. By an hour later, it was estimated at 50 acres and spreading moderately to the northwest, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

At least two homes off of Little Rock Road were being evacuated, sheriff's officials said.

Authorities in Riverside County said they did not believe the fire had spread into their jurisdiction.

----------------------

SATURDAY - 5:37 p.m..

----------------------

#RockFire [update] IC reports 50 acres burned with multiple evacuations in the area of the fire along Sandia Creek Rd. pic.twitter.com/2ARu5Jet7w — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 29, 2018

Please be advised that due to the Rock fire, Sandia Creek Dr. is closed between DeLuz Rd. and the San Diego County line. — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) July 28, 2018