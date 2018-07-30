Brush fire breaks out at Interstate 805 North in Miramar area - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Brush fire breaks out at Interstate 805 North in Miramar area

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A brush fire broke out Monday alongside northbound Interstate 805, near La Jolla Village Drive in the Miramar area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

There were no reports of injuries or homes being threatened in the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

