Several San Diego County parks to close in August due to heat

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Several San Diego County parks will close for the month of August, in a precautionary move taken annually due to expected extreme heat levels, the county Parks and Recreation department announced Monday.



El Capitan Preserve near Lakeside, Mt. Gower Preserve near Ramona, Hellhole Canyon Preserve in Valley Center and Wilderness Gardens in Pala will close Wednesday.



Additionally, Agua Caliente Regional Park and Vallecito County Park in the Anza-Boreggo Desert are closed all summer. They will reopen Labor Day weekend.



Nearly 100 other county parks and preserves will remain open next month.



To stay safe, officials recommend that recreationists let others know their plans before leaving, hike with others, leave dogs at home on hot days, bring plenty of water and wear lightweight, ventilated clothing.

