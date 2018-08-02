Explosion rocks El Cajon apartment; two suffer burns

EL CAJON (CNS) - An explosion, possibly from a gas stove, rocked an apartment in El Cajon Wednesday night, injuring two people.

The blast was reported about 7:55 p.m. at the Lincoln Palms Apartments at 165 Lincoln Ave., according to Capt. Sonny Saghera of Heartland Fire & Rescue.

One victim, a 61-year-old woman, suffered second-degree burns on 30 percent of her body and a 74-year-old man suffered first- and second-degree burns on 25-30 percent of his body, Saghera said, adding that the explosion blew out a window.

Both victims were taken the UC San Diego burn center.

Sheriff's bomb and arson investigators were sent to investigate the cause of the blast.