Surf dog Ricochet paddles out with kids suffering from spinal muscular atrophy

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Ricochet the surf dog is hanging paw again, this time he is surfing with kids suffering from spinal muscular atrophy.

The event called “Surf Away SMA with Ricochet” gets children who wouldn’t otherwise get the chance to surf, out in the water to hang ten.

Kids who have SMA have a disease that robs them of physical strength by affecting the motor nerve cells in the spinal cord. The disease takes away the kids ability to crawl, sit, stand, walk, swallow food effectively, or even breathe.

With Ricochet’s help, the kids forgot about their disease and just rode the waves.

The dog's owner, Judy Fridono looks forward to these events so much. She says her heart is so full watching the kids have so much fun.

Surf dog, Ricochet, is there to make sure the kids feel safe and comfortable. She too catches waves with the children and is also hanging out on the sand to offer emotional support.