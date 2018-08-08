Greece Fire Fundraiser at Mezé Greek Fusion restaurant - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Greece Fire Fundraiser at Mezé Greek Fusion restaurant

SAN DIEGO - Throughout the month of August, Mezé Greek Fusion, located in the Gaslamp Quarter, will raise funds to support the victims of the devastating and deadly wildfires in Greece, with half the proceeds earned from select menu items will be donated to relief efforts.

The fund raising efforts, sponsored by Vico Foods, US Foods, Young’s Market Company and more; will help support the victims of Greece’s worst fire disaster since 2007.

Mezé Greek Fusion will donate half of the proceeds earned from select menu items, including Mythos Greek Lager and bartender’s choice cocktail made with Tito’s vodka. Additional selections will be announced soon.

Reservations may be made by calling 619.550.1600 or on their website: GaslampMeze.com

