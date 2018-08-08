San Diego police investigating officer-involved shooting in Mountain View/Southcrest

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) — One person was wounded in an officer-involved shooting in the area of South 40th Street and Boston Avenue in Southcrest on Wednesday evening, according to San Diego police.

Another person also was taken to a hospital with injuries suffered in an assault that prompted the police shooting, an SDPD sergeant says.

Initial reports were that a person had been attacked by a machete-wielding assailant on Boston Avenue in the Southcrest area. The victim of that assault was transported to the hospital.

Following that the suspect reportedly ran a few block to the 4000 block of National Avenue in Mountain View where officers reportedly tazed that suspect. Shortly after that an officer opened fire.

Witnesses said they heard at least 2 shots fired.

One person was then loaded into an ambulance and taken to UCSD Medical Centers.

No officers were injured during the confrontation with the suspect, the sergeant says.

Police shut down traffic lanes in the area as investigators began gathering evidence.