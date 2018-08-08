San Diego police investigating officer-involved shooting in Mountain View/Southcrest

One person was wounded in an officer-involved shooting in the area of South 40th Street and Boston Avenue in Southcrest on Wednesday evening, according to San Diego police.
Sales of previously owned single-family homes in San Diego County dropped 10.5 percent in July compared to June, according to data released Wednesday by the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors
The hot weather doesn't just mean trouble for firefighters, it can have a negative effect on your health. Many locals have complained of not being able to sleep or eat and feeling lethargic. You are not alone if you feel like your fuse has shortened as the temperatures and dew points have increased.
A nearly 7-week-old greater one-horned rhino calf and her mother barreled into their Asian Savanna field exhibit at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park for the first time Wednesday.
Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying a group of thieves responsible for a seven-month series of grab-and-run thefts at North County Apple store locations.
An order barring the federal government from deporting recently reunited parents and children who were separated at the border due to the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy on illegal immigration will remain in effect until further notice, a San Diego judge overseeing the case said Wednesday.
High school teams are being encouraged to modify practice schedules to escape the summer heat. Coaches in San Diego are taking extra precautions before, during, and after practice to make sure players are safe.
Backers of an initiative that would have raised San Diego's hotel tax to fund a long-awaited expansion to the city's bayfront Convention Center failed to collect enough valid signatures to earn a spot on the November ballot.