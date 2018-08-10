Shark spotted eating a sea lion off La Jolla shores

A non-custodial father took his 18-month-old biological son Thursday in Pacoima and police are trying to locate the two.
A 28-year-old woman was arrested at Otay Mesa Port of Entry Thursday after agents caught her trying to smuggle 7,000 Oxycodone pills and 188 pounds of other various narcotics into the United States in her car.
Cellphone video captured by a helicopter pilot on Wednesday shows a shark snacking on a seal in the waters off La Jolla shores – not far from swimmers and kayakers.
The San Diego City Council Thursday rejected a proposed measure for the November ballot that would have raised the hotel tax to fund convention center expansion, homelessness services and street repairs.
A San Diego mother on Thursday pleaded for her missing teenage daughter’s return after she vanished without a trace.
A fast-moving wildfire tore across hilly terrain east of San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Thursday, threatening homes near Ramona for a time before firefighters got the flames under control.
San Diego County reminded residents Thursday about wildfire disaster risk and that vehicles are responsible for the most local wildfires in which a cause has been identified.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Tecate port of entry Wednesday seized 92 pounds of heroin, valued at more than $870,000, from an elderly woman.
A Los Angeles musician is heartbroken after his prized possession was stolen from a San Diego hotel room. John Walz says he left his room at the Town and Country to go to dinner Wednesday night - when he came back, his $100,000 dollar cello was gone.
Authorities on Thursday publicly identified a 48-year-old assault suspect who was fatally shot by a patrol officer in Southcrest while allegedly advancing on the lawman in a menacing manner, swinging a chain.