WATCH: Family discovers large tarantula in South Park home

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — If you have a fear of spiders, you may want to skip the video above.

A South Park family shared the clip of a rather large tarantula in their kitchen sink.

Joseph Gardner said his wife discovered the arachnid while preparing breakfast and beckoned him with a frightful scream.

"She suddenly started screaming, which set our one-year-old boy off and he started crying," said Joseph. "I thought someone was hurt so asked what the matter was. She pointed to the sink where I saw a massive black spider crawling up the side.

After looking it up we realized it was a tarantula. Neither my wife nor I knew they were native to San Diego and have never seen one here in 11 years, let alone in our house."

Joseph recorded the aftermath before releasing the tarantula into a canyon behind the family’s home.