San Diego State University gives new look at SDSU Mission Valley plan

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diego State shared an updated look at the proposed SDSU Mission Valley plan on Tuesday. The new renderings show an SDSU innovation district with buildings for classes and student housing. There is also an innovation hub where students can work with local and national businesses.
“The buildings on campus will reflect the fact that it will be a place of collaboration between the academic and private sectors,” said site plan consultant John Kratzer, president and CEO of JMI Realty. “While the plan remains a work-in-progress, we listened to the community and believe that this plan represents a balanced approach to the needs for active and passive recreational spaces as well as biological habitat."
The site plan includes expansion of green spaces throughout the Mission Valley site which the school says reflects the school's commitment to sustainability.
"I think the campus green space and parks are going to be a great resource to the community," said Robert Schulz, SDSU's associate vice president of operations and the university's architect.
In addition to a football stadium, the plan also features 90 acres of trails, a river park and recreation fields.
The SDSU West initiative will be on the November ballot.
See renderings of SDSU Mission Valley below courtesy of Carrier Johnson & Culture.
Click here for more information on the plan.
RELATED COVERAGE
Despite an ongoing FBI investigation into his campaign spending, U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter coasted through the June primary election largely unscathed, finishing first by a 30-point margin and establishing himself as a strong favorite to hold the seat in November.
Coronado residents were divided Tuesday, during a City of Coronado council meeting over plans for an off-leash dog park.
An 83-year-old woman was killed Tuesday night after being hit by a motorcycle in the middle of Camino Ruiz in Mira Mesa, according to San Diego Police.
Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Alpine, and his wife Margaret were indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday for allegedly using more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses, including family vacations, dental bills, theater tickets and international travel for relatives.
Controversy continues over the signature gathering drives to overturn the City of San Diego’s new regulations on short-term vacation rentals.
San Diego State shared an updated look at the proposed SDSU Mission Valley plan on Tuesday. The new renderings show an SDSU innovation district with buildings for classes and student housing.
San Diego's average temperature of 76.8 degrees from July 1 to Aug. 20 is the hottest on record for that 51-day period, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Tuesday.
A new development plan is stirring up controversy in North County. Homeowners say the project would negatively impact Oceanside's farming community and they want to make sure their voices are heard.
It is one thing to be good at your job, but it takes a higher level of dedication to use that job to help the community.