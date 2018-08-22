Back-to-School: Poway Unified School District starts new school year

POWAY (NEWS 8) - The Poway Unified School District, San Diego County’s third largest school district, with 39 campuses K-12, welcomed back over 36,000 of its students Wednesday on the first day of school.



This year, Superintendent Dr. Marian Kim-Phelps chose to kick off the year with a back-to-school music video that features students from schools across the District.



“I picked the song ‘This is Me’ because it truly is an anthem that celebrates what PUSD is about. We are a District where we believe every student can succeed, a place where our kids can thrive and learn to be their best selves, a place where diversity is valued and dreams are achieved. I hope you are as inspired as I am by our awesome and talented young people.”



The video was shot by PUSD student video interns, under the direction of Communications Director, Christine Paik.



Poway Unified School District debuted their back-to-school music video, "This is Me," celebrating their diversity. (Aug. 17, 2018)

