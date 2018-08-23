HopSkipDrive: rideshare service for kids launches in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A new company that launched in San Diego this week is going to be a game changer for parents. Think Uber of Lyft… but for your kids!

HopSkipDrive is a ride share service that will pick your kids (ages 6 and up) and take them anywhere you need. They can drop them off at a school, sports practice, or even a friend's house.

We're thrilled to announce that HopSkipDrive is now available in San Diego. Book safe rides for kids ages 6+ with trusted and highly-vetted CareDrivers. Download the app and book today: https://t.co/pbI3xfCtnr #hsdcomestoSD pic.twitter.com/22Y7jAv2pw — HopSkipDrive (@HopSkipDrive) August 22, 2018

The number one question parents have about the service is, “Is it safe”, the answer is absolutely. The company’s network of CareDrivers go through a highly selective 15-point certification process. Each ride can be tracked through the parent’s app from start to finish and is monitored in real time by the HopSkipDrive Safe Rides Team, in addition to other tech-enabled safeguards.

CEO of HopSkipDrive, Joanna McFarland, caredriver, Sharon Kiesel and Jory & Spence, 2 riders stopped by the show to talk about this new game changing idea.