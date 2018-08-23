HopSkipDrive: rideshare service for kids launches in San Diego

Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Alpine, and his wife Margaret pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of using more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses, including family vacations, dental bills, theater tickets and international travel for relatives.
The U.S. Navy says it is calling off its search for a sailor reported lost at sea earlier this week in the eastern Pacific Ocean.
The wreckage of a small plane has been discovered in Descanso. It was found in the area of Conejos Valley Road Thursday.
A new report from the International Rhino Foundation found three of the world's five rhino species could be lost within our lifetime.
A new company that launched in San Diego this week is going to be a game changer for parents. Think Uber of Lyft… but for your kids!
A 33-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries Thursday when he was stabbed by a group of four people following an argument in the City Heights area, police said.
Temperatures near average through the rest of the week. Monsoonal moisture continues to dry, bringing lower humidity to the mountains and deserts.
The U.S. State Department is advising Americans to exercise increased caution while traveling to Mexico, due to crime.