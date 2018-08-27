State climate report warns of catastrophe if climate change goes unchecked

Glowering in public and near-silent for two days, President Donald Trump relented under pressure Monday by tersely recognizing Sen. John McCain's "service to our country" and re-lowering the White House flag.
NFL “Play 60” camp at MCRD San Diego on Monday included some familiar faces in the role of coach. News 8’s John Howard and Carlo Cecchetto were there along with StarPal and San Diego Police officers to participate in this special event for kids of military families.
A San Marcos couple fed up with the high cost of living in California made the big move across the country, but many of their possessions never made it to their new home in Alabama.
The San Diego region's climate is likely to experience significant rises in temperatures, sea level, dryness and conditions that increase wildfire potential if climate change is left unchecked according to a new state report published Monday.
A new Google search tool will allow service members transitioning to civilian life to include their military occupational specialty code to find jobs that match their skills.
Sixty miles east of San Diego trucks that were once the backbone of American transport are waiting to take you back in time.
Beautiful Lindo Lake in Lakeside is looking a bit different these days. People living nearby want to know why the lake seems to be a bright shade of green.
A San Diego lawmaker's bill to regulate concealed carry weapons is headed to Gov. Jerry Brown's desk after receiving final bipartisan approval Monday from the Assembly.